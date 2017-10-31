(AUDIO) Cadets lose C1-4 Sub-District Final to Arlington

Fremont-The West Point-Beemer Volleyball team came up one match sort of reaching sub-state on Saturday as the Cadets fell 3-1 to Arlington in the C1-4 Sub-District Final at Fremont High Tuesday night.

The Eagles won sets one and two 25-19 and 25-21 before West Point-Beemer claimed set three 25-11. The Cadets led 22-20 in set four, but Arlington rattled off 5 straight points for a 25-22 win to close out the match.

The Eagles (16-11) were led by Shelby Kaup, who had a match-high 19 kills. Lauren Clapper added 7.

Nicole Mitzel had 13 kills to lead West Point-Beemer. Makenna Weddle totaled 11 while freshman Sidney Swanson chipped in 7.

Arlington advances to a sub-state match on Saturday while the Cadets end the year at 19-12.

Click here to Listen to Match

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with West Point-Beemer Head Coach Conley Straight