(AUDIO) Burki named new Head Football Coach at Wisner-Pilger

Wisner-Pilger has a new Head Football Coach in A.J. Burki, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant at the school. Burki explains how the opportunity came about. “Honestly I really wasn’t looking to become a Head Coach. I was very happy with being an assistant coach and working for Coach Bauer. And so when he chose to step down the administration kind of came to all of the assistant coaches, talked to us a little bit about we are going to open up the job, and wanted to interview all of us. And so we went through the interview process, and I thought I might as well throw my name in there and see what happens. And to be honest with you I was very happy one way or another.”

Burki was the Head Coach at Ansley-Litchfield for four years prior to becoming an assistant at Wisner-Pilger.

He grew up in Ponca and attended college at Chadron State.

Burki says being familiar with the players and coaches should help ease the transition. “I think one of the things is we had the building blocks coming into this year, and so it feels good knowing everything I do know about the program. The players and the coaches. There’s not that unknown. We’re going to know which kids are going to show up, we know what we’re going to be able to run, we’re going to know what they feel confident with doing, we’re going to know how comfortable they are being in certain positions, and we’re going to know the character of our players.”

Burki takes over for Brent Bauer, who accepted the Head Coaching job at Ogallala.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with A.J. Burki