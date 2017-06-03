(AUDIO) Blue and White Teams split Warrior Basketball Classic

Fremont-The Warrior Basketball Classic was held at Midland University in Fremont Saturday night.

The Blue Team won the Girls Game 83-63 while the White Team took the Boys Contest 95-72.

In the Girls Game, the Blue led 37-36 at halftime before outscoring the White 46-27 in the second half.

Blue Team MVP Lexie Bacon, of BRLD, had a team-high 15 points, all in the 1st half. Maddie Davis of Yutan and Wahoo Neuman’s Maddie Maly had 13 points apiece. Hallie Ballinger of Pender added 7 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue. West Point-Beemer’s Bethany Anderson recorded 12 rebounds.

Alex Humlicek of North Bend Central paced the White Team with 15 points, and was named team MVP. Fremont Bergan’s Alyssa Mendlik added 13 while Lindley Daubert of Elkhorn South notched 10. Blair’s Dallas Roach scored 9 while while GACC’s Maddie Knobbe chipped in 8 points and 13 rebounds.

In the Boys Contest, the game was tied numerous times throughout, including a 39-all tie at halftime. The White Team pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Blue 56-33.

Nolan Dillon, of Fremont High, led the White Team with a game-high 22 points. Wahoo Neumann’s Jaxon Simons chipped in 16 points and 9 rebounds while Nathan Hatterman of Wisner-Pilger registered 13 points. Grant Miller of Arlington totaled 12 while North Bend Central’s Jake Wietfeld posted a double-double of 10 points and 21 rebounds. Fremont’s Taylor Keeney totaled 10 points while Trey Tenopir of Cedar Bluffs notched 7.

The Blue Team was led by Kobe Slaughter of GACC and Jacob Sorenson of Blair with 11 points apiece. Oakland-Craig’s Carter Thiele, who was named MVP of the Blue Team, and Mead’s Dylan Taylor, added 10 apiece. Cade Niehaus of Fremont recorded 8 while North Bend Central’s Matt Ortmeier registered 8 rebounds.

Click Here to Listen to Girls Game

Click Here to Listen to Boys Game