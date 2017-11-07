(AUDIO) Big second half propels Howells-Dodge past Johnson-Brock in State Quarterfinals

Howells-The Howells-Dodge Football Team used a big second half to beat Johnson-Brock 54-42 at home in the Class D-1 State Quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Trailing 28-18 at the break, the Jaguars’ Dylan Horejsi scored from 3 yards out at the 10:32 mark of the 3rd quarter to make it a 28-26 game in favor of the Eagles.

Howells-Dodge took the lead for good with 3:33 left to go in the 3rd period when Jon Yosten hauled in a 29-yard TD pass from Dax VanLengen to put the Jaguars up 32-28.

In the 4th, VanLengen scampered in from a yard out with 7:54 left to play to give Howelks-Dodge a 40-28 lead.

VanLengen then hit Jordon Brichacek (Bruh-kaw-check) on an 18-yard TD pass with 4:52 left in the game, and the Jaguars led 48-28.

Johnson-Brock refused to go down without a fight though as Kaden Glynn found Ty Hahn from 10 yards out a minute later to make it a 48-36 game in favor of Howells-Dodge.

VanLengen ran one in from 3 yards out with 2:20 left to go in the game to give the Jaguars a 54-36 lead.

Glynn found Hahn for a 44-yard TD pass with 1:32 remaining in the contest to make up the final score.

The Eagles came ready to play in the 1st half as Hunter Oestmann found pay dirt from 2 yards out to put Johnson-Brock in front 8-0 at the 9:24 mark of the opening period.

The Jaguars got on the board with 6:45 remaining in the 1st quarter with a safety on a bad snap that went out the back of the end zone.

Horejsi and Howells-Dodge capitalized as Horejsi ran in a TD from 7 yards away to put Howells-Dodge in front, 10-8, with 2:01 remaining in the 1st period.

Johnson-Brock Quarterback Cole Fossenbarger, who would later leave the game with an injury, gave the Eagles a 14-10 lead with a 55-yard TD strike to Hahn 10 seconds later.

Brichacek scored the final touchdown of the quarter to make it an 18-14 game in favor of the Jaguars as he ran one in from 10 yards out with 14 seconds left.

Fossenbarger hit Ben Bohling on a 63-Yard TD pass with 11:18 left to go in the 2nd quarter, and Johnson-Brock went in front 20-18. Oestmann scored on a 14-Yard TD run with 3:06 left to go until halftime to make up the 1st half score.

Horejsi ran for 242 yards on 41 carries, and scored two touchdowns for Howells-Dodge (11-0). Brichacek totaled 78 yards rushing on 12 attempts, and scored one TD.

VanLengen was 8-10 passing for 126 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Kade Hegemann made 16 tackles while Yosten and Lane Hegemann registered 13 and 11, respectively. Connor Blum had 9 while Brichacek recorded 8.

For Johnson-Brock, Glynn went 13-29 passing for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Fossenbarger was 3-4 for 135 yards with two touchdowns.

The Jaguars racked up 484 yards of total offense, including 358 rushing, while the Eagles totaled 419 yards of offense, 333 coming through the air.

Howells-Dodge advances to play East Butler on the road in the State Semifinals on Monday in a game that can be head on 107.9 the Bull. Johnson-Brock ends the year at 6-5.

Click here to listen to Game

Click here to listen to Postgame Interview with Howells-Dodge Head Coach Mike Speirs

Click here to listen to recap with Mike Eilerts

Click here to listen to Tom McMahon’s TD Highlights