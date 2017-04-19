(AUDIO) Best Shooting School Basketball Camp coming to West Point

West Point-Beemer will be hosting a “Best Shooting School” Basketball Camp in June and July. Cadet Boys Head Coach Cody Bobolz says B.J. Mulder will be on hand to work with camp attendees. “Obviously shooting fundamentals. It’s a lot of footwork things as well. And I think just a great opportunity to have him to come down to our facility. And obviously we want as many of our kids involved as possible. Elementary and High School. And it’s just another way to help us build our program. And that’s boys and girls included.”

The camp is for 4th through 12th graders, and will be split into two different age groups.

Bobolz adds Mulder will teach and educate kids about shooting the basketball. “He’ll be down here putting kids through a bunch of different drills. Obviously a number of things as far as fundamentals of the basketball shot. And then basically gives them potentially homework as far as number of shots that need to get put up and different things there.”

The camp will be held on the Wednesdays of June 7th, 14th, and 21st, as well as July 5th and 12th.

Grades 8-12 will go from 12:30-1:30 p.m. while Grades 4-7 will go from 1:30-2:30 p.m. each day.

Bobolz says there are multiple ways to get registered. “You can basically show up day of with form in hand and payment, and that is fine. Otherwise you go to www.best-basketball.com, hit that sign. You can go sign up there. You can also bring it into the school. That is leave it in the office. Sign up that way.”

The cost is $85.

Contact Bobolz or Head Girls Basketball Coach Craig Theis for more information.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Cody Bobolz