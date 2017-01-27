(AUDIO) Berg earns 150th career win

West Point-Beemer Wrestler Riley Berg picked up his 150th career win at the Oakland Invite last weekend. Berg says picking up the win was pretty special for him in more than one way. “It was pretty nice picking it up since I was the first person from West Point to ever do it. And it was a good accomplishment cause during that I also beat the school record for wins in a career so that was a nice cause it was like a double thing for me.”

Berg defeated a Wrestler from Conestoga. He attributes his success to his coaches and parents.

Berg says goals for the rest of the season including winning districts and state.”I plan on making the state tournament. And I would love to win my district for the first time since I was a freshman. And then I would like to end the season with a state title, and just end it on a good note rather than losing.”

Berg carries a 34-0 record into Saturday’s East Husker Conference Tournament in Tekamah.

Click here to Listen to Jeff Axtell’s Interview with Riley Berg