Tekamah-Herman Baseball Standout Dillan Beaumont has signed with Midland. Beaumont discusses what he’ll always remember about playing Legion Ball.”That’s a tough one…there’s a lot of memories from playing ball at Tekamah. Probably just playing with friends, and coaches are the greatest.”

Beaumont plays 2nd base and pitches for Tekamah-Herman.

He says he pursued Midland as he did not have an offer from them or any other school.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Dillan Beaumont