(AUDIO) Bacon signs with CCC

BRLD Girls Basketball Standout Lexie Bacon will be playing basketball at Central Community College in Columbus next season. Bacon says she has a lot of memories from and accomplished a lot in high school. “I’ll remember going to the State Tournament for the first time, which was very exciting. This year I earned my 1,000th point, which is quite a milestone. And I broke numerous three point records throughout my career. And just having a team that supports me in all that I do and just working together as a team, and getting to the place where we can if we work together. And we went to the second round of districts, but it didn’t workout too well. We lost by one. But it was a good year, it was fun.”

Bacon led the Wolverines in scoring this past season at 12 points per game.

Bacon says the CCC coach and being close to home are what drew her to the school. “Yep and the reason I chose CCC is because the Coach always kept in contact with me. He always told me good luck for games. He kept me updated on what they’re doing, and I just really liked how he just kept interacting with me.”

Bacon says she’ll play either point guard or shooting guard for the Raiders.

She adds playing college basketball is a dream come true. “Yeah I’m really excited to continue my basketball career. I’ve been playing basketball since I was a third grader, and I’ve just loved the game. And I’m just so excited to be continuing my career at the college level.”

Bacon says she also had an offer from Doane and had Minnesota West looking at her.

