Area High School Track Results | KTIC Radio

Area High School Track Results

BY Jeff Axtell | March 29, 2017
From 3-28-17:

West Point-Beemer Meet:

Boys Team Results:

  1. Fremont Bergan 145.00
  2. Oakland-Craig 76.00
  3. Arlington             74.00
  4. Wisner-Pilger   69.00
  5. Wakefield            47.00

Girls Team Results:

  1. Arlington                        107.00
  2. West Point-Beemer 95.00
  3. Tekamah-Herman     69.00
  4. Scribner-Snyder         48.00
  5. Wisner-Pilger              46.00

Boys Individual Results:

Oakland-Craig’s Carter Thiele finished 1st in the 800 and 1600 Meter Runs.

Stanton Track Invite:

Boys Team Results:

  1. Stanton                                             113.00
  2. BRLD                                                    91.00
  3. Humphrey St. Francis                 84.00
  4. West Holt                                           79.00
  5. Emerson/Hubbard Pender A  64.00

Boys Individual Results:

Clarkson/Leigh’s Brad Bunner won the 100m – 10.94     200m – 23.3  &  400m 51.56

Bennington Badger Relays:

Boys Team Results:

  1. Bennington                                      115.00
  2. North Bend Central                     111.00
  3. Fort Calhoun                                        81.00
  4. Logan View                                            66.00
  5. Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne        49.00

Girls Team Results:

  1. North Bend Central                102.00
  2. Bennington                                       98.5
  3. Fort Calhoun                                    89.00
  4. Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne      69.00
  5. Ashland-Greenwood                   55.5

Individual Girls Results:

North Bend Central’s Brooke Fredrickson placed 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throws.

 

