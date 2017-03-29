Area High School Track Results

From 3-28-17:
West Point-Beemer Meet:
Boys Team Results:
- Fremont Bergan 145.00
- Oakland-Craig 76.00
- Arlington 74.00
- Wisner-Pilger 69.00
- Wakefield 47.00
Girls Team Results:
- Arlington 107.00
- West Point-Beemer 95.00
- Tekamah-Herman 69.00
- Scribner-Snyder 48.00
- Wisner-Pilger 46.00
Boys Individual Results:
Oakland-Craig’s Carter Thiele finished 1st in the 800 and 1600 Meter Runs.
Stanton Track Invite:
Boys Team Results:
- Stanton 113.00
- BRLD 91.00
- Humphrey St. Francis 84.00
- West Holt 79.00
- Emerson/Hubbard Pender A 64.00
Boys Individual Results:
Clarkson/Leigh’s Brad Bunner won the 100m – 10.94 200m – 23.3 & 400m 51.56
Bennington Badger Relays:
Boys Team Results:
- Bennington 115.00
- North Bend Central 111.00
- Fort Calhoun 81.00
- Logan View 66.00
- Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 49.00
Girls Team Results:
- North Bend Central 102.00
- Bennington 98.5
- Fort Calhoun 89.00
- Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 69.00
- Ashland-Greenwood 55.5
Individual Girls Results:
North Bend Central’s Brooke Fredrickson placed 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throws.