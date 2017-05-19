Alaska recruit to play baseball at Northeast

FAIRBANKS, AK – Northeast Community College has assigned a recruit from Alaska to play baseball next season.

Colin King, Fairbanks, AK, is the Hawk’s 27th commitment to the College’s new program. He is an outfielder/infielder who played for Lathrop High School.

“We signed a very solid baseball player today,” said Marcus Clapp, Northeast coach. “Colin is a great athlete that can play both the infield as well as the outfield. I look forward to see him develop and what his future holds in baseball.”

Northeast will play its home baseball games at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. The Hawks will play up to 56 games during its inaugural season in Spring 2018 and will also have an informal Fall 2017 season that will allow up to 20 scrimmages.

The new sport will be a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II program. Northeast is also a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).