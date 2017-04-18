Air Force Overpowers Omaha

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Omaha baseball team suffered a 24-5 loss to Air Force in seven innings at Falcon Field Tuesday afternoon, opening a 10-game road stretch.

Nick Biancalana (3-3) earned the win for the Falcons, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 6.0 innings. The loss went to right-hander Shane Meltz (2-4), who surrendered six runs (three earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 3.0 innings.

Parker Smejkal, Nate Mallott and Andrew Hall each went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Air Force pounded out 22 hits on the day and capitalized on five Omaha errors in the game. Ryan Robb (3-for-4, four runs, three RBI) and Drew Wiss (3-for-4, three runs, two RBI) led the Falcons at the plate.

Omaha found itself in a 5-0 hole after the third inning, but the Mavericks pulled within one in the top of the fourth. Cole Thibodeau led off the inning with a single and later scored on a Smejkal RBI double to left center. Mallott followed with an RBI single to right to drive in Ryan Cate, and an RBI groundout by Hall pushed in Smejkal. Adam Caniglia then doubled to left center to plate Mallott, which capped a four-run, four-hit frame at 5-4.

Air Force, however, exploded for 12 runs on nine hits in the bottom of the fourth, extending its lead to 17-4. The Falcons added two more runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth, and Omaha tallied its final score of the day in the seventh when Hall came in via Henry Wittren’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Mavericks are now 7-28 on the season, while Air Force improves to 16-19.

Omaha and Air Force complete their series on Wednesday, April 19, with first pitch at 2 p.m. CT.