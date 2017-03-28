Air Force Edges Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha baseball team began a 12-game homestand Tuesday afternoon, falling 1-0 to Air Force at Seymour Smith Park. The Mavericks are now 5-19 on the season, while the Falcons improve to 11-13.

Air Force’s Nick Biancalana (2-1) earned the win with 8.1 innings of work, keeping Omaha to three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The loss went to junior right-hander Payton Kinney (0-1), who threw a season-long 5.0 innings and limited the Falcons to one run on two hits and two walks with a season-high five strikeouts in relief. Evan Floyd picked up his first save of the season.

Freshman Cole Thibodeau (1-for-2), sophomore Grant Suponchick (1-for-3) and junior Adam Caniglia (1-for-3) each had a hit for the Mavericks. Bradley Haslam (2-for-4) and Russell Williams (2-for-3) both had multi-hit performances for Air Force.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings, but Tyler Jones came up with a solo home run on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth to give the Falcons a 1-0 edge. The Mavericks were held without a hit until the seventh, when Thibodeau’s one-out bunt single broke up Biancalana’s no-hitter.

In the eighth, Suponchick singled to center and sophomore Nate Mallott walked to put runners aboard with one out, but Air Force got out of the jam with a strikeout and a popup.

Omaha threatened again in the bottom of the ninth, putting the winning run on base as Caniglia led off with a single to left center and Thibodeau worked a one-out walk. But Air Force promptly ended it with a 6-4-3 double play, claiming the 1-0 win.

Omaha returns to midweek action on Wednesday, March 29, hosting UC Davis. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, and links to live stats and audio will be available on OMavs.com.