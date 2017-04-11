Adams Central Star Signs with CCC Softball

Central Community College softball is pleased to announce the signing of Shelby Gerloff of Hastings.

A shortstop at Adams Central High School, Gerloff will be listed as an infielder at CCC. However, head coach Jack Gutierrez believes she can play anywhere on the field.

“Shelby is a good player, is really aggressive and has decent speed,” said Gutierrez. “Because of that, she can in play infield or she can play outfield.”

The process of signing Gerloff was a long time coming according Gutierrez. She attended CCC’s summer camp last year and was considering staying local at Hastings College.

“But we kind of new that she would be a better fit with us to get more playing time right away,” said Gutierrez. “It was a hard decision, but once she pulled the trigger, she was good to go and is happy with her decision.”

Gerloff plans to earn a teaching degree and eventually become a physical education teacher and coach.