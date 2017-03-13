Iowa State Softball drops two on Sunday

DAVIS, Calif. – Iowa State (10-13) dropped an extra-inning heart-breaker to UMass (6-14) by a score of 6-4 on Sunday at the Aggie Invitational. Junior Kaila Konz collected a clutch, two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game, but the Minutewomen responded with three runs in the eighth to pull away.

UMass 6, Iowa State 4

Kelsey McFarland provided the Cyclones with an offensive boost in the early going, smashing her second home run of the season to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The dinger was Iowa State’s lone run of the first five innings, and would prove critical in the back-and-forth dual.

UMass responded in the top of the second inning, notching a pair of doubles to knot the game at 1-1. Nicole Imhoff collected the RBI on a shot down the right field line that ended up deep in the corner. Following two scoreless innings, the Minutewomen broke through for a pair of runs in the top of the fifth frame. An RBI triple from Candace Denis gave UMass their first lead, followed by a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Cyclones threatened to even things up in the home half of the sixth inning on a rally started by McFarland. The junior singled and stole second to set things up for Talyn Lewis , who notched an RBI single and advanced to second to put the tying run in scoring position. However, UMass got out of the inning still clinging to a 3-2 lead.

A day after their four-run rally to defeat Seton Hall, the Cyclones came up with more late-game fireworks in the seventh inning. Following a walk for Jackie Chairez , junior Kaila Konz ripped a two-out RBI triple to left, knotting the score at 3-3. Konz would be left stranded on third as the game went to extra innings.

UMass found an answer in the top of the eighth, putting up three runs while playing with the international tie-breaker. Sophomore Savannah Sanders entered in relief midway through the inning, ending the frame with a strikeout.

The Cyclone rally would come up short in the home half of the eighth despite a Lewis RBI to score McFarland, as Iowa State eventually fell 6-

DAVIS, Calif. – Iowa State (10-14) dropped the final game of the Aggie Invitational to host school UC Davis (9-17), 3-1. The Cyclones closed out the tournament with a 2-3 record.

UC Davis 3, Iowa State 1

The Cyclones were bolstered by a fast start offensively, getting on the board in the top of the first inning. Senior Cathlin Bingham got things going by drawing her team-leading 13th walk of the season and then stealing second. Bingham’s stolen base was Iowa State’s 43rd steal of the season in 24 games after the Cyclones swiped 42 bases all of last season. Freshman Talyn Lewis then stepped up and ripped an RBI double to left-center, giving Iowa State a 1-0 advantage.

UC Davis answered back with a run of their own in the home half of the second inning. Caroline Figueroa connected on a triple to right field to open the inning, and would later come in to score on what was called an illegal pitch, trying the game at 1-1.

The two scoreless innings that followed eventually gave way to big bottom of the fifth frame for the Aggies. UC Davis opened the frame with back-to-back base hits, causing the Cyclones to call on Brianna Weilbacher to pitch in relief. Starter Savannah Sanders went 4.0 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a strikeout. A walk then loaded the bases for the Aggies, who would capitalize on an ISU fielding error to score a pair of runs and take a 3-1 lead.

Iowa State was unable to come up with the late-inning magic they had found in their previous two games, and fell to 2-3 on the weekend and 10-14 overall.

On Deck

The Cyclones will remain on the road, as they travel to Orlando, Fla. for a Tuesday double-header vs UCF. First pitch between the Cyclones and Knights is set for 4 p.m. CT.