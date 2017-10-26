2018 Big 12 Football Schedule Announced

AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2018 league football schedule Tuesday.

The conference shared that several conference games could still have date changes pending network television decisions.

The Cyclones will have seven home games in 2018. Four of their last six games are at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State will open the season by playing host to South Dakota State on Sept. 1.

The Cyclones will travel to Iowa in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game on Sept. 8.

Iowa State begins Big 12 action by playing host to Oklahoma on Sept. 15 before finishing out its non-conference slate against Akron in Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 22.

Iowa State will play seven consecutive weekends before its “off week” on Oct. 20.