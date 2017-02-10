2017 Northeast Nebraska Softball All-Star Players Announced
The 4th annual All-star game held in West Point Ne. will be held on Sat. July 29th at 4:00.
Players were selected from the 22 area Schools in NE Nebraska. Coaches for the game this year are Michael Schleicher and his assistant from Fremont for the East, and Paul Braun and his assistant from Columbus for the West team 2017
West All-Star Players 2017
Hailey Rae Pierce SS/ .411
Hannah Belt Wayne Pit/
Ashton Gibson Wayne Pit/2nd .392
Kiara Hochstein Wayne Center .375
Caleigh Miles O’Neill SS .413
Kendra Kozisek O’Neill Pit .354
Alycin Braun Columbus Cat/Inf .440
Alayna Allen Columbus Pit/1st .390
Megan Ohnoutka Columbus 2nd/Out .290
Tera Pacsoza Twin River Pit/1st .466
Shyanne Sutton Twin River Cat/SS .442
Cami Adams North Bend Pit/Out .333
Riley Boyd Boone Central Out .325
Hannah Matthies Norfolk Cat/3rd .384
Mackenzie Magsamen Madison Cat .424
East All-Star Players
Megan Bahns Hiway 91 Center .472
Chelsea Bayer Hiway 91 2nd/SS .346
Krista Otte Wisner 2nd/SS .365
Vanessa McCain Wisner Out .327
Lauren Nelson Fort Calhaun CF/Out .457
Carson Cameron T-H Pit/SS .516
Jessica Fleischman T-H 1st/Pit .565
Kassidy Kellogg T-H LF/Cat .418
Alyssa Willcox Fremont Cat/3rd .379
Alyssa Mumm Fremont CF/Lf .307
Hannah Thompson Arlington Out .304
Gabby Wragge West Point/Beemer Out/1st .351
Lauren Wobken GACC SS/2nd .554
Hannah Hunke GACC Cat/Out .422
Mariah Hunke GACC Pit/1st .400