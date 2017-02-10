2017 Northeast Nebraska Softball All-Star Players Announced

The 4th annual All-star game held in West Point Ne. will be held on Sat. July 29th at 4:00.

Players were selected from the 22 area Schools in NE Nebraska. Coaches for the game this year are Michael Schleicher and his assistant from Fremont for the East, and Paul Braun and his assistant from Columbus for the West team 2017

West All-Star Players 2017

Hailey Rae Pierce SS/ .411

Hannah Belt Wayne Pit/

Ashton Gibson Wayne Pit/2nd .392

Kiara Hochstein Wayne Center .375

Caleigh Miles O’Neill SS .413

Kendra Kozisek O’Neill Pit .354

Alycin Braun Columbus Cat/Inf .440

Alayna Allen Columbus Pit/1st .390

Megan Ohnoutka Columbus 2nd/Out .290

Tera Pacsoza Twin River Pit/1st .466

Shyanne Sutton Twin River Cat/SS .442

Cami Adams North Bend Pit/Out .333

Riley Boyd Boone Central Out .325

Hannah Matthies Norfolk Cat/3rd .384

Mackenzie Magsamen Madison Cat .424

East All-Star Players

Megan Bahns Hiway 91 Center .472

Chelsea Bayer Hiway 91 2nd/SS .346

Krista Otte Wisner 2nd/SS .365

Vanessa McCain Wisner Out .327

Lauren Nelson Fort Calhaun CF/Out .457

Carson Cameron T-H Pit/SS .516

Jessica Fleischman T-H 1st/Pit .565

Kassidy Kellogg T-H LF/Cat .418

Alyssa Willcox Fremont Cat/3rd .379

Alyssa Mumm Fremont CF/Lf .307

Hannah Thompson Arlington Out .304

Gabby Wragge West Point/Beemer Out/1st .351

Lauren Wobken GACC SS/2nd .554

Hannah Hunke GACC Cat/Out .422

Mariah Hunke GACC Pit/1st .400