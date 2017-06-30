2017-18 Iowa State Wrestling Schedule Released

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State wrestling schedule is set. The 2017-18 slate features 13 scheduled duals, including eight home match-ups, plus the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open. The Cyclones have also scheduled nine Big 12 foes.

The Cardinal and Gold is heading back to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in Dec. They will also compete at the Virginia Duals, held in Hampton, Va. The Cyclones won the 2016 Virginia Duals, and Tanner Weatherman was named Outstanding Wrestler.

The postseason begins in Tulsa, Okla., again at the Big 12 Championship. From there, ISU will head to Cleveland, Ohio to compete at the NCAA Championships held at Quicken Loans Arena.

You can purchase your Cyclone wrestling season tickets beginning Wednesday, July 5.

NOVEMBER

4 Cyclone Open

12 Drexel

26 Rider (Cy Stephens)

DECEMBER

1-2 at CKLV

9 Wyoming

JANUARY

5 Northern Colorado

7 Oregon State

12-13 at Virginia Duals

21 West Virginia

26 at Oklahoma

28 at Oklahoma State

FEBRUARY

2 at North Dakota State

3 at South Dakota State

9 Fresno State

10 at Northern Iowa

18 Iowa

MARCH

3-4 Big 12 Championship

15-17 NCAA Championships