18th annual Wayne State College All-Star Baseball Camp set for August 4th

The 18th annual Wayne State College All-Star Baseball Camp will be held on Friday, August 4th at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The camp features two sessions (morning and afternoon) and features premier talent from the five-state region and is restricted to students that are scheduled to graduate between 2018 and 2020.

The Wayne State College All-Star Camp is an instructional/evaluation camp designed for players to showcase their baseball skills to college coaches and professional scouts while learning baseball fundamentals. Many of the players who have attended this camp have gone on to play college baseball.

The fee for the camp is $70 and includes a t-shirt. Camp check-in takes place at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. morning session and 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. afternoon session.

Registrations are being accepted online for the All-Star Camp at www.wscbaseballcamps.com or you can mail your registration form and payment to: WSC Baseball Camps, Attn. – Ryan Hix, 1111 Main Street, Wayne, NE 68787. If you have any questions please call WSC Head Baseball Coach Alex Koch at 402-375-7499 or email alkoch1@wsc.edu.