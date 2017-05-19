Woodland Park Man Charged With Motor Vehicle Homicide

A 19 year old Woodland Park man has been charged with one count of Misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection to the April 29th accident that claimed the life of a 19 year old passenger, Beau Kellogg of Norfolk.

Blake Baldwin was charged following an investigation of the accident by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office. The accident occurred on 560th Avenue, east of Norfolk.

Baldwin and a second passenger, Kaleb Eatherton, 20, of Norfolk have also been charged with Minor in Possession of Alcohol. Both are scheduled to appear in Stanton County Court on June 13th.