Woman who helped Lincoln escapee gets 2 years of probation

Woman who helped Lincoln escapee gets 2 years of probation

BY Associated Press | January 24, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A woman has been given two years of probation for helping an inmate flee to Omaha after he escaped a Lincoln prison.

Court records say 51-year-old Wanda Minor was sentenced Monday in Omaha. She’d pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the escape.

Inmates Timothy Clausen and Armon Dixon escaped the Lincoln Correctional Center on June 10 by hiding in a laundry truck. Authorities have said the two ripped a hole in the truck’s roof, climbed out and jumped off for a brief span of freedom. Dixon was caught the next day. Clausen was captured at an Omaha
apartment on June 15.

Authorities have said Minor drove Clausen to Omaha.

