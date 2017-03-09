Woman gets 3 years in prison for having sex with boy

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) _ A woman who bore a child after having sex with a 13-year-old boy in Dodge County has been sentenced to three years in prison.

According to reports, 21-year-old Brianne McIntosh was sentenced Wednesday in Dodge County District Court in Fremont.

She’d pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

Authorities say McIntosh was 19 in May 2014 when she and the boy had sex.

Under Nebraska law, people 19 and over cannot have sexual contact with people under 16.

A DNA test confirmed the boy had fathered the child born to McIntosh in February 2015.

The child, who is a ward of the state, lives with the boy and the boy’s mother.