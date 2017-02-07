Winter Weather Advisory 10 PM Tonight Until Noon Tomorrow

A fast moving band of snow is expected to impact the West Point area from this evening into tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service says snow will spread east into the area this evening and continue into the morning. The heaviest snow is expected near a line from Neligh and Albion to Tekamah and Logan, Iowa.

The advisory includes the counties of Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Thurston, Cuming, Burt, Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Douglas and Sarpy.

Two to five inches of snow is possible with the heavier snow band across northeast Nebraska. That could cause travel difficulties with snow covered roads and limited visibility.