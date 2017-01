Winter Storm Watch Issued For Sunday And Monday

The National Weather Service says we may be faced with a major winter storm Sunday and Monday in our area. Freezing rain, snow and sleet will likely hit eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa at some point during those two days.

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 400 PM CST THU JAN 12 2017 ...MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY AND MONDAY... .A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL EMERGE INTO THE PLAINS ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY. COLD TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH RELATIVELY WARM AND MOIST AIR ALOFT RIDING OVER THE COLDER SURFACE AIR WILL SET THE STAGE FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN OVER A GOOD PART OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. HOWEVER A COMBINATION OF FREEZING RAIN...SNOW AND SLEET WILL LIKELY AFFECT ALL AREAS AT SOME POINT SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE. IAZ043-055-056-069-079-080-090-091-NEZ011-012-015>018-030>034- 042>045-050>053-065>068-130600- /O.NEW.KOAX.WS.A.0002.170115T1200Z-170117T1200Z/ MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE-KNOX-CEDAR-THURSTON-ANTELOPE-PIERCE-WAYNE-BOONE-MADISON- STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON-BUTLER- SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...MISSOURI VALLEY... WOODBINE...LOGAN...DUNLAP...HARLAN...COUNCIL BLUFFS...GLENWOOD... RED OAK...SIDNEY...HAMBURG...TABOR...FARRAGUT...CLARINDA... SHENANDOAH...CREIGHTON...BLOOMFIELD...CROFTON...WAUSA... VERDIGRE...NIOBRARA...HARTINGTON...LAUREL...RANDOLPH... COLERIDGE...PENDER...MACY...WALTHILL...WINNEBAGO...NELIGH... ELGIN...PIERCE...PLAINVIEW...OSMOND...WAYNE...ALBION... ST. EDWARD...NORFOLK...STANTON...WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH... OAKLAND...LYONS...DECATUR...COLUMBUS...SCHUYLER...FREMONT... BLAIR...DAVID CITY...WAHOO...ASHLAND...YUTAN...OMAHA...BELLEVUE... PAPILLION...LA VISTA...SEWARD...MILFORD...LINCOLN...PLATTSMOUTH... NEBRASKA CITY 400 PM CST THU JAN 12 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * TIMING...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA ON SUNDAY...AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. THE FREEZING RAIN COULD MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SLEET AND SNOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS WELL. FREEZING RAIN IS MORE LIKELY ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80...WHILE MORE OF A MIX IS EXPECTED NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSTATE. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TO A QUARTER INCH OR MORE ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS COULD REACH OVER 4 INCHES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA WHILE REMAINING CLOSER TO AN INCH OR SO NEAR THE INTERSTATE. * MAIN IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICY OR SNOW-PACKED ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE VERY SLIPPERY AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.