(Audio) Winter Storm Warning Until 6 PM Friday For Some – 9 PM For Others

BY staff/NWS | February 24, 2017
(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Meteorologist Barbara Mayes with National Weather Service from 4:15am)

The National Weather Service says the winter storm warning issued for the West Point area will now expire at 6 P.M. instead of midnight.

The warning is for Thurston, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, and Colfax counties.

They’re still calling for 5 to 8 inches of snow with northerly winds  20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting around 35 causing blowing and drifting of snow.

Reduced visibility with near whiteout conditions will make travel eventually  become hazardous to nearly impossible.

The winter storm warning is until 9 PM for Burt, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska and Monona and Harrison counties in Iowa.

 

