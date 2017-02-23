(Audio) Winter Storm Warning Now Includes West Point Area

(Click news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Meteorologist Dave Fobert)

The National Weather Service has updated its Winter Storm Warning to include Thurston, Stanton, Cuming, Platte and Colfax counties from 10 pm this evening until midnight Friday.

Heavy and blowing snow is expected starting with rain or a rain and snow mix this evening turning to all snow tonight ending on Friday evening.

We could see 6 to 10 inches of snow with north winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour tonight becoming northwest 15 to 30 miles per hour on Friday with higher gusts.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE 420 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...Major winter storm to impact eastern Nebraska and western Iowa... .A powerful storm system will begin to move into the area today spreading rain initially into northeast Nebraska this morning. As colder air works into the system the rain is expected to mix with and change over to snow from northwest to southeast from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Once change over occurs, heavy snow is likely over parts of the area with significant accumulations likely. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds will create considerable blowing and drifting snow with blizzard or near blizzard conditions possible. NEZ015-032-033-042-043-231830- /O.UPG.KOAX.WS.A.0004.170224T0400Z-170225T0600Z/ /O.EXB.KOAX.WS.W.0003.170224T0400Z-170225T0600Z/ Thurston-Stanton-Cuming-Platte-Colfax- Including the cities of Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Columbus, and Schuyler 420 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and blowing snow, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to midnight CST Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...Rain, or a rain and snow mix Thursday evening will become all snow during Thursday night. Snow is then expected through the day on Friday, ending on Friday evening. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are possible from this storm system. * WINDS...North winds of 10 to 20 mph on Thursday night are expected to become northwest 15 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts over 35 mph. This will create considerable blowing and drifting with near blizzard conditions possible at times on Friday and Friday evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of snowfall and winds will create difficult travel from Thursday night into Friday night due to snow packed roadways and low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.