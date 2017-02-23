class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217618 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Winter Storm Warning Now Includes West Point Area | KTIC Radio

(Audio) Winter Storm Warning Now Includes West Point Area

BY staff/NWS | February 23, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) Winter Storm Warning Now Includes West Point Area

(Click news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Meteorologist Dave Fobert)

The National Weather Service has updated its Winter Storm Warning to include Thurston, Stanton, Cuming, Platte and Colfax counties from 10 pm this evening until midnight Friday.

Heavy and blowing snow is expected starting with rain or a rain and snow mix this evening turning to all snow tonight ending on Friday evening.

We could see 6 to 10 inches of snow with north winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour tonight becoming northwest 15 to 30 miles per hour on Friday with higher gusts.

Check  kticradio.com for the latest closings and delays.

 

 

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE
420 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017

...Major winter storm to impact eastern Nebraska and western
Iowa...

.A powerful storm system will begin to move into the area
today spreading rain initially into northeast Nebraska this
morning. As colder air works into the system the rain is expected
to mix with and change over to snow from northwest to southeast
from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Once change over occurs,
heavy snow is likely over parts of the area with significant
accumulations likely. In addition to the snow, strong northwest
winds will create considerable blowing and drifting snow with
blizzard or near blizzard conditions possible.

NEZ015-032-033-042-043-231830-
/O.UPG.KOAX.WS.A.0004.170224T0400Z-170225T0600Z/
/O.EXB.KOAX.WS.W.0003.170224T0400Z-170225T0600Z/
Thurston-Stanton-Cuming-Platte-Colfax-
Including the cities of Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago,
Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Columbus, and Schuyler
420 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Winter
Storm Warning for heavy snow and blowing snow, which is in effect
from 10 PM this evening to midnight CST Friday night. The Winter
Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...Rain, or a rain and snow mix Thursday evening will
  become all snow during Thursday night. Snow is then expected
  through the day on Friday, ending on Friday evening.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are
  possible from this storm system.

* WINDS...North winds of 10 to 20 mph on Thursday night are
  expected to become northwest 15 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts
  over 35 mph. This will create considerable blowing and drifting
  with near blizzard conditions possible at times on Friday and
  Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...The combination of snowfall and winds will create
  difficult travel from Thursday night into Friday night due to
  snow packed roadways and low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow
are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an
emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and
water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: