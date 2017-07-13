Wife of slaying suspect charged as accessory to arson

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247711 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 13, 2017
BANCROFT, Neb. (AP) _ The wife of a man charged with murder, arson and other crimes in northeast Nebraska has been charged as an accessory to the arson.

Court records say investigators think 41-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp was involved in the fire that destroyed the Cuming County home of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock a day after he was killed but before his body was found.

The body was found March 11 in the rubble of the home north of Bancroft.

Investigators say he’d been stabbed to death before the fire.

Weitzenkamp’s husband, 48-year-old Jody Olson, and his 27-year-old son, Derek, are charged with second-degree murder, arson and related crimes.

