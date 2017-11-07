Western Sugar finishing up beet harvest

The Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff is getting close to wrapping up the sugar beet harvest.

We are getting close to finishing up, there are a couple of growers left to deliver and we’ll wait for the weather to cooperate. So we can get back into the fields, said Michael Anne Relka, agronomist at Western Sugar.

She added there are about 140 acres left to harvest and in the outlying areas there are a few growers finishing up.

The beets will be piled outside the factory until they are ready for slicing and storage.