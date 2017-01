West Point Now Included In Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has now included the West Point area in the Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9 am Wednesday morning. It replaces the earlier Winter Weather Advisory.

Four to eight inches of snow is possible. Light snow possibly mixed with sleet will become heavy snow later today and continue into the night, gradually tapering off Wednesday morning.

Check the weather/cancellations tab above to see the latest delays and cancellations.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 234 AM CST TUE JAN 24 2017 ...A SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE REGION TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY... .A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE CENTRAL PLAINS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY WITH A SWATH OF HEAVY SNOW DEVELOPING TO THE NORTH OF THE LOW TRACK. SNOW...HEAVY AT TIMES...WILL DEVELOP TODAY ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST-CENTRAL IOWA WITH A RAIN-SNOW MIX OVER EAST-CENTRAL NEBRASKA. A CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT. WINDS WILL STRENGTHEN CONSIDERABLY FROM THE NORTHWEST TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY WITH AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. IAZ043-NEZ030>034-242230- /O.UPG.KOAX.WW.Y.0005.170124T0900Z-170125T1500Z/ /O.EXA.KOAX.WS.W.0002.170124T0900Z-170125T1500Z/ MONONA-BOONE-MADISON-STANTON-CUMING-BURT- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...ALBION... ST. EDWARD...NORFOLK...STANTON...WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH... OAKLAND...LYONS...DECATUR 234 AM CST TUE JAN 24 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TIMING...LIGHT SNOW...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SLEET...WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING AND THEN BECOME MODERATE TO HEAVY BY THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. THE SNOW SHOULD GRADUALLY TAPER OFF WEDNESDAY MORNING. * MAIN IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO SNOW PACKED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS FROM 4 TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. * WINDS...NORTH OR NORTHWEST WINDS FROM 15 TO 30 MPH WILL CAUSE CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW...ESPECIALLY FROM THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.