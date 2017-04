The date is set…again!

The grass is growing, the trash is showing, so… We have scheduled our highway cleanup for this Thursday, April 6th.

We will meet at the Roadhouse parking lot at 5:00 p.m. and pick up trash along Hwy 275, Hwy 32, and 18th Rd.

We will have vests and trash bags. We encourage volunteers to bring gloves. We will serve sloppy joes at the Roadhouse following clean up.