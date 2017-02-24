West Point Gets About Half A Foot Of Snow

West Point has at least six inches of snow from the latest winter storm with blowing and drifting causing traffic difficulties and white-out conditions in many areas.
There have been a number of accidents in northeast Nebraska including one on Highway 275 southeast of Hooper. Highways 32 and 91 also experienced problems.
The Valentine and Bloomfield areas appear to have some of the heaviest snow – up to 13 inches.
The winter storm warning is set to expire at 6 for West Point.
Schools and many businesses in northeast Nebraska are closed and sports activities are being rescheduled.