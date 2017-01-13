West Point Doctor New Chair Of Northeast Community College Board of Governors

Dr. Terry Nelson, West Point, is the new chairperson of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors. He began serving his term at Thursday’s meeting of the board in Norfolk. Nelson, District IV member, succeeds Shirley Petsche, Petersburg, a District I representative.

Elected to other officer positions for 2017 were District IV member Dirk Petersen, Norfolk, vice chair, and District III representative, Steve Anderson, Concord, secretary.

Nelson, a doctor of physical therapy in West Point, was first elected to the District IV position in 2010 and was elected in 2014. He previously served as board vice chairperson in 2016 and secretary in 2015. Nelson also served as chairperson of the Board’s Student Success Committee in 2016, Governance Committee in 2015, Policies and Procedures Committee in 2014, and Facilities Committee in 2013. District IV covers Burt, Cuming, Stanton, Thurston and a portion of Madison County.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, Petsche and Anderson were selected as representatives to the Nebraska Community College Association Board.

Diane Reikofski was reappointed recording secretary and Lynne Koski, vice president of Administrative Services at Northeast, was reappointed as board treasurer.