West Point City Council To Hold Special Meeting On Monday | KTIC Radio

BY staff | June 8, 2017
The West Point City Council will hold  special meeting Monday at noon in the city council chambers to discuss a couple of items.

 

The council will consider a resolution to accept the bid for construction of improvements in Neligh Park including a paved path.

 

Also on the agenda is a review of a Memorandum of Understanding for a new educational facility.

According to a news release from City Administrator Tom Goulette:

“The West Point City Council will hold a special meeting early next week that will conclude with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and area education entities.

 

The MOU will formalize a partnership to provide opportunities for career and technical training to area high school students and workforce training for business and industry in east central Nebraska.

 

 

