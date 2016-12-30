class="single single-post postid-205367 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
(Audio) West Point Chamber Christmas Promotion Winners Drawn

(Audio) West Point Chamber Christmas Promotion Winners Drawn

BY staff | December 30, 2016
(Audio) West Point Chamber Christmas Promotion Winners Drawn

(click news/podcast tab above to hear comments from Tina at the Chamber.)

The West Point Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand prize winners for its “Keep Calm & Shop West Point” Christmas promotion.

The names were drawn over the noon hour Friday at the Nielsen Center, where the chamber served soup and goodies.

chamber 2

Sharon Meyer is the winner of the $500 in chamber bucks.

Peggy Cooper of West Point is the $1,000 winner.

And Nicole Tice-Orellana of West Point wins $2,000 in chamber bucks.

 

Congratulations to all the winners!  They can spend their Chamber Bucks at the 50+ Christmas promotion participating businesses!

The chamber  thanks their sponsors for supporting this promotion and thank everyone who shopped West Point this holiday season!

 

