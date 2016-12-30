(Audio) West Point Chamber Christmas Promotion Winners Drawn

(click news/podcast tab above to hear comments from Tina at the Chamber.)

The West Point Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand prize winners for its “Keep Calm & Shop West Point” Christmas promotion.

The names were drawn over the noon hour Friday at the Nielsen Center, where the chamber served soup and goodies.

Sharon Meyer is the winner of the $500 in chamber bucks.

Peggy Cooper of West Point is the $1,000 winner.

And Nicole Tice-Orellana of West Point wins $2,000 in chamber bucks.

Congratulations to all the winners! They can spend their Chamber Bucks at the 50+ Christmas promotion participating businesses!

The chamber thanks their sponsors for supporting this promotion and thank everyone who shopped West Point this holiday season!