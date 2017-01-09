West Point Beemer School Board Meets This Evening At 6

The West Point Beemer School Board meets at 6 Monday evening. Here’s a portion of the agenda:

7. Discussion Items

a. Receive public comment, review financial and enrollment data, discuss, and consider possible action to reduce and reorganize the curricular and extra-curricular programs offered by West Point Public Schools beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

b. Superintendent’s Office

c. Other

8. Business Items

a. Coop Baseball

Moved by _________seconded by __________ to approve the renewal of the baseball coop with GACC and Scribner-Snyder

b. Joint Public Agency (JPA) Resolution (Tabled from December)

Moved by _________seconded by __________ to consider the need for a joint public agency and review, consider, and act on a proposed resolution and the Joint Public Agency Agreement creating Pathways 2 Tomorrow.

c. Reduction in Force (RIF)

Moved by _________seconded by __________ to Discuss, consider, and take all necessary action to reduce and reorganize the curricular and extra-curricular programs offered by West Point Public Schools beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

d. Set Administration Salary for 2017-18

Moved by _________seconded by __________ to approve salary and benefits raises not to exceed an overall increase of 3.0% (Administration including Principals, Activity Director and Student Services Director).

e. Superintendent as West Point – Beemer Representative.

Moved by __________seconded by _________ to authorize Mr. McAllister to sign all County, State, and Federal forms for District #1.

f. Reorganization of the Board and Assignments of Board Committees

President (Scott C.) _____________

Vice-President (Steve B.) ________________

Secretary (Lou R.) ________________

Treasurer (Bob H.) ________________

g. President appoint committee members

Americanism / Government / Curriculum (*Eric, Scott, Walter)

Facilities / Finance (*Walter, Bob, Steve) (Pres, VP, Treas.)

Negotiations (*Steve, Scott, Bob)

Personnel (*Lou, Steve, Eric)

Policy Review (*Bob, Lou, Eric)

Tech. Committee (*Scott, Lou, Walter)

h. Resolution to verify individuals for bank accounts as follows:

(Current Titles: President ____________, Vice President ____________, Treasurer___________,

Superintendent McAllister, Business Manager Faubel, WPB Principal Weddle, Middle School Principal Hoffer, Act. Sec. Jackie Blocher, WPES Principal Moran, WPES Secretary Bordovsky, BES Sec. Daugherty)

