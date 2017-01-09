West Point Beemer School Board Meets This Evening At 6

The West Point Beemer School Board meets at 6 Monday evening. Here’s a portion of the agenda:
7. Discussion Items
a. Receive public comment, review financial and enrollment data, discuss, and consider possible action to reduce and reorganize the curricular and extra-curricular programs offered by West Point Public Schools beginning in the 2017-18 school year.
b. Superintendent’s Office
c. Other
8. Business Items
a. Coop Baseball
Moved by _________seconded by __________ to approve the renewal of the baseball coop with GACC and Scribner-Snyder
Discussion__________________________________________________
b. Joint Public Agency (JPA) Resolution (Tabled from December)
Moved by _________seconded by __________ to consider the need for a joint public agency and review, consider, and act on a proposed resolution and the Joint Public Agency Agreement creating Pathways 2 Tomorrow.
Discussion__________________________________________________
c. Reduction in Force (RIF)
Moved by _________seconded by __________ to Discuss, consider, and take all necessary action to reduce and reorganize the curricular and extra-curricular programs offered by West Point Public Schools beginning in the 2017-18 school year.
Discussion__________________________________________________
d. Set Administration Salary for 2017-18
Moved by _________seconded by __________ to approve salary and benefits raises not to exceed an overall increase of 3.0% (Administration including Principals, Activity Director and Student Services Director).
Discussion__________________________________________________
e. Superintendent as West Point – Beemer Representative.
Moved by __________seconded by _________ to authorize Mr. McAllister to sign all County, State, and Federal forms for District #1.
Discussion___________________________________________________
f. Reorganization of the Board and Assignments of Board Committees
President (Scott C.) _____________
Vice-President (Steve B.) ________________
Secretary (Lou R.) ________________
Treasurer (Bob H.) ________________
g. President appoint committee members
Americanism / Government / Curriculum (*Eric, Scott, Walter)
Facilities / Finance (*Walter, Bob, Steve) (Pres, VP, Treas.)
Negotiations (*Steve, Scott, Bob)
Personnel (*Lou, Steve, Eric)
Policy Review (*Bob, Lou, Eric)
Tech. Committee (*Scott, Lou, Walter)
h. Resolution to verify individuals for bank accounts as follows:
(Current Titles: President ____________, Vice President ____________, Treasurer___________,
Superintendent McAllister, Business Manager Faubel, WPB Principal Weddle, Middle School Principal Hoffer, Act. Sec. Jackie Blocher, WPES Principal Moran, WPES Secretary Bordovsky, BES Sec. Daugherty)
Discussion___________________________________________________