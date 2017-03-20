West Point Ag Appreciation Banquet Is Tonight

This year’s West Point Chamber of Commerce Ag Appreciation Banquet will be held on Monday, March 20th at the Nielsen Community Center. The event will begin with a social at 6:00 p.m. and then the meal and program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s emcee will be Dr. Tyson Dinslage of Nebraska Veterinary Services and the entertainment will be provided by VJ Smith. He is the author of “The Richest Man in Town” and shares entertaining and emotional stories.

The Chamber of Commerce will be serving beef sandwiches, macaroni salad, potato chips, and vanilla ice cream. There will also be a cash bar.