Volunteers Needed To Help With Mobile Children’s Museum In West Point

The Mobile Children’s Museum that’s “Truckin’ Through Nebraska” as part of the state’s 150 Celebration, will be in West Point this Saturday and Sunday. It arrives Friday afternoon.

Volunteers are needed to help run the exhibit, which will have displays both inside and outside the 53-foot state-of-the-art trailer, specially designed for traveling museum exhibits.

The hands-on museum is in honor of the 150th anniversary of statehood in 2017. It’ll be making stops in 42 communities, designed for children ages 5-12 but of interest to all ages. It’ll be open Saturday from 10 until 5 and Sunday from noon to 4.

Contact the West Point Chamber of Commerce or Chris Kreikemeier at the Nielsen Center for more information.