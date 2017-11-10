class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271383 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Vets Honored At West Point Beemer Program | KTIC Radio

Vets Honored At West Point Beemer Program

BY staff | November 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
Vets Honored At West Point Beemer Program

The West Point Veteran’s Day program was held Friday morning at 9:30 in the West Point-Beemer school gymnasium.

 

Superintendent William McAllister welcomed the large crowd.

The U.S. Military branches were represented at the program.

 

Eric Nordby, Command Chief Warrant Officer was the guest speaker.
He was introduced by Tyson Snodgrass, a National Honor Society student at GACC.

Patriotic music was performed by high school students.

The Honorary Roll Call was done by Bernie Hunke, the Cuming County Veterans Service Director.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: