Vets Honored At West Point Beemer Program

The West Point Veteran’s Day program was held Friday morning at 9:30 in the West Point-Beemer school gymnasium.

Superintendent William McAllister welcomed the large crowd.

The U.S. Military branches were represented at the program.

Eric Nordby, Command Chief Warrant Officer was the guest speaker.

He was introduced by Tyson Snodgrass, a National Honor Society student at GACC.

Patriotic music was performed by high school students.

The Honorary Roll Call was done by Bernie Hunke, the Cuming County Veterans Service Director.