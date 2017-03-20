USDA Seeks Proposals For Nebraska Rural Business Development

The U.S. Agriculture Department is seeking Nebraska project proposals for the Rural Business Development Grant Program.

The grants are designed to support rural businesses and may be used for technical assistance; training and training facilities; economic development planning; and for the establishment of revolving loan funds. Applicants include towns, communities, state agencies, nonprofit corporations, federally recognized Indian tribes and institutions of higher learning.

Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on April 7 to Brant Richardson at brant.richardson@ne.usda.gov.

More information and project proposal forms are available from Richardson, (402) 437-5568, and Deborah Drbal, deborah.drbal@ne.usda.gov or (402) 437-5558.