Update – Winter Storm Watch Remains In Effect For Sunday And Monday

Snow, sleet and ice accumulations remain possible for the KTIC listening area Sunday and Monday. Here’s the latest winter storm watch information from the National Weather Service:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OMAHA/VALLEY NE 334 PM CST FRI JAN 13 2017 ...WINTER STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY AND MONDAY... .COLD TEMPERATURES NEAR THE GROUND COMBINED WITH RELATIVELY WARM AND MOIST AIR ALOFT WILL SET THE STAGE FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN OVER PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. A COMBINATION OF FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW WILL AFFECT ALL AREAS AT SOME POINT SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE. IAZ043-055-056-069-079-080-090-091-NEZ011-012-015>018-030>034- 042>045-050>053-065>068-141115- /O.CON.KOAX.WS.A.0002.170115T1800Z-170117T0900Z/ MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE-KNOX-CEDAR-THURSTON-ANTELOPE-PIERCE-WAYNE-BOONE-MADISON- STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON-BUTLER- SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-SEWARD-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ONAWA...MAPLETON...MISSOURI VALLEY... WOODBINE...LOGAN...DUNLAP...HARLAN...COUNCIL BLUFFS...GLENWOOD... RED OAK...SIDNEY...HAMBURG...TABOR...FARRAGUT...CLARINDA... SHENANDOAH...CREIGHTON...BLOOMFIELD...CROFTON...WAUSA... VERDIGRE...NIOBRARA...HARTINGTON...LAUREL...RANDOLPH... COLERIDGE...PENDER...MACY...WALTHILL...WINNEBAGO...NELIGH... ELGIN...PIERCE...PLAINVIEW...OSMOND...WAYNE...ALBION... ST. EDWARD...NORFOLK...STANTON...WEST POINT...WISNER...TEKAMAH... OAKLAND...LYONS...DECATUR...COLUMBUS...SCHUYLER...FREMONT... BLAIR...DAVID CITY...WAHOO...ASHLAND...YUTAN...OMAHA...BELLEVUE... PAPILLION...LA VISTA...SEWARD...MILFORD...LINCOLN...PLATTSMOUTH... NEBRASKA CITY 334 PM CST FRI JAN 13 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * TIMING AND AMOUNTS...A LIGHT MIXTURE OF SNOW...SLEET...AND FREEZING RAIN IS LIKELY TO OVERSPREAD EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA DURING THE DAY ON SUNDAY...WITH THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY. THE HIGHEST ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE GENERALLY EXPECTED SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA AND THE PLATTE RIVER IN NEBRASKA...WHERE THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR A QUARTER INCH OR MORE OF ICE ACCUMULATION. AREAS FARTHER NORTH ARE LIKELY TO SEE MORE SLEET AND SNOW AND LESS ICING. SLEET ACCUMULATION OF AT LEAST TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN NORTHEAST TO EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...WITH SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE IN FAR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICY OR SNOW-PACKED ROADS IS LIKELY. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE VERY SLIPPERY AS WELL. SOME DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.