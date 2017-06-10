Two Omaha Police Officers Face Firings

Omaha’s police chief is recommending the firing of two police officers involved in the death of a man who had been beaten and shocked a dozen times by a stun gun in an altercation with officers.

Chief Todd Schmaderer said in news conference Friday that he plans to fire two of four Omaha officers involved in the early Monday morning incident in which officers confronted 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels, of Murdo, South Dakota.

Police say Bearheels, who has a history of mental illness, was acting erratically and fought officers’ efforts to take him into custody. After being shocked with a stun gun, Bearheels was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Schmaderer said officers violated policy by dragging Bearheels by his hair, shocking him 12 times and hitting him, including times when Bearheels was not resisting.