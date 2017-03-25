class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224511 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Two Brothers Sent To Hospital After Accident Near Stanton

BY staff | March 25, 2017
Two brothers from Stanton were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a one vehicle accident on Highway 57, about five and a half miles south of Stanton.

 

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:15 p.m. a pickup driven by Ried Krutz left the roadway and entered a ditch, rolling several times.

 

Krutz and his 15-year-old brother Lane were extricated from the wreckage and taken to FRHS by Stanton Rescue for treatment of injuries.

The use of seatbelts are credited with preventing more serious injuries or death.  The pickup was a total loss.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
