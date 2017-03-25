Two Brothers Sent To Hospital After Accident Near Stanton

Two brothers from Stanton were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a one vehicle accident on Highway 57, about five and a half miles south of Stanton.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:15 p.m. a pickup driven by Ried Krutz left the roadway and entered a ditch, rolling several times.

Krutz and his 15-year-old brother Lane were extricated from the wreckage and taken to FRHS by Stanton Rescue for treatment of injuries.

The use of seatbelts are credited with preventing more serious injuries or death. The pickup was a total loss.