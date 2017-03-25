Trump Clears The Way For Keystone XL Pipeline

After a battle that has been waged for years between environmental groups and energy industry advocates, the Trump administration has cleared the way for completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.

It will carry oil from tar sands in Canada to refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The State Department is certifying that the project serves U.S. national interests. It’s not clear what has changed since the department reached the opposite conclusion two years ago — other than the election of a new president.

Greenpeace is vowing to keep fighting the project. The environmental group has been one of the most vocal opponents of the pipeline, and says the approval sends a signal to the world that the U.S. is “moving backwards” on climate and energy.

Pipeline developer TransCanada, which first applied for a presidential permit in 2008, calls the decision a “significant milestone.”

Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the State Department had issued a Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline is a welcome step forward to securing improved energy infrastructure in Nebraska and nationally, while also creating jobs and ensuring our energy independence. The project will also benefit Nebraska by bringing an estimated additional $11.8 million in property tax revenue in the first year to 12 Nebraska counties.

“I have full confidence that the Public Service Commission will conduct a thorough and fair review of the application and appreciate their work to ensure the project serves the public interest.”

The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline and the Army Corps of Engineers want a judge to reject a request by American Indian tribes to revoke permission for the project to cross a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes last month asked the judge to overturn U.S. government permission for the Lake Oahe (oh-WAH’-hee) crossing. The tribes fear a spill would contaminate their water source.

Energy Transfer Partners and the Corps respond that the process resulting in federal permission was properly handled.

Oil might already be flowing under the lake. ETP said in court documents Monday it expected to have the pipeline operating this week. It hasn’t commented further. It’s not required to report the start of operations to regulators.