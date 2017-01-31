class="single single-post postid-212143 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Truck Collides With Train Near Bancroft | KTIC Radio

Truck Collides With Train Near Bancroft

BY staff | January 31, 2017
Courtesy: Penny Bruns

Monday afternoon shortly after 2, a semi hauling telephone poles drove into a moving train.

The accident happened on highway 51 just east of Bancroft.

No other details were available.

 

 

