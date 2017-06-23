class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244069 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Trial set for Wakefield man charged in slaying, dismemberment | KTIC Radio

Trial set for Wakefield man charged in slaying, dismemberment

BY Associated Press | June 23, 2017
Home News Regional News
Trial set for Wakefield man charged in slaying, dismemberment

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska’s Dakota County has been scheduled for trial.

Court records say 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16. Authorities say Andres Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, shot to death Kubik last November.

Parts of Kubik’s body were found in a car and in a creek.

Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s home Nov. 1 and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

A judge has ruled that Surber isn’t mentally competent to stand trial.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: