The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office today released the name of the person killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 275 about 2 and a half miles south of West Point around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon.

Dead is Jesse Cady. The other driver, Jason Johnson was not trasnported by rescue squad.

The report says Cady’s Chevy van rear ended Johnson’ s truck as it was turning into West Point Implement.

West Point police are assisting in the investigation