Teen Injured In Stanton County Accident

On Tuesday afternoon just after 2:10 p.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one vehicle traffic accident that seriously injured a 16 year old rural Stanton youth.
The accident occurred on Old Hwy 8 just east of Stanton when the eastbound car driven by Zachary Hansen, left the roadway and struck several trees in the south ditch.
Hansen who was the lone occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt was extricated from the wreckage by Stanton Fire and Rescue using the “jaws of life” and then taken to FRHS by Stanton Rescue with serious injuries.
Airbags did deploy in the vehicle and it is considered a total loss. The roadway was ice and snow covered at the time of the accident.