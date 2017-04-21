Suspect Named In Bancroft Bank Robbery

The FBI has released the name of the suspect arrested for the robbery of First Bank of Bancroft on Thursday.

38-year-old Jeffrey S. Bonneau was injured while fleeing from law enforcement and remains hospitalized in custody. He’ll be taken before a federal magistrate judge and formally charged upon his release from the hospital.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Bancroft Police and the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office.

The bank was robbed Thursday evening around 5:30 . He fled on an ATV southbound from Bancroft which rolled.