Sunshine Replaces Ice Warning In Forecast Although Late School Starts Continue Today

The winter storm has left the area but its effects will linger this morning until today’s sunshine gets rid of the ice that has built up over the past few days. Temps are expected to hit the mid-30s today and 40s the next few days.

Schools in West Point and most in the area have a late start time today to give road crews a chance to make sure the streets are as safe as possible. Untreated sidewalks and driveways will still be dangerous this morning.

West Point Beemer Public, GACC and St Paul’s Lutheran School in West Point will all begin at 10 am. A few school districts have canceled classes, such as Howells Dodge, Humphrey and Madison.

Midland University and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln have cancelled classes today.

Check the weather/closings and cancellations tab above to see the latest weather related information.