State Patrol Urges Motorists To Use Caution

January 15, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be extra cautious in parts of the state

where slippery conditions from freezing rain is making travel difficult and dangerous. There have been several crashes already, and

conditions may deteriorate throughout Sunday and into Monday. If you must travel, keep up-to-date on the latest weather and road

conditions, drive slower, and always use your seatbelts.

“This storm is dangerous, and is creating hazardous driving conditions over a wide area”, said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We ask motorists in the affected areas to be prepared and aware of weather and road conditions”.

Travelers can check on road closures and conditions by using 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system

can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year, by dialing 511, or online at < www.511.nebraska.gov >. A

Nebraska 511 mobile app is also available to download at no cost for smartphone users. Simply search your app provider for

Nebraska 511.

Motorists in need of emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline when safe to do so by

dialing *55 from any cell phone or 1-800-525-5555 from any landline, and report emergencies to 911.