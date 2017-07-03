State Games Final Deadline is July 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (June 23, 2017) —The final deadline to register for most sports in the 2017 Cornhusker State Games is Wednesday, July 5th. This year’s Games, the 33rd annual, take place July 21-30 and offer competition in 60+ sports with divisions for all ages and abilities.

Officials reported Wednesday that entries are on pace to exceed the 2017 goal of 12,000. More than 6,000 participants from 235 different Nebraska towns had signed up as of July 2nd.

Hershey cross country and track standout Bailie Vanarsdall, who carried the CSG Torch through Lincoln County last month will be among those to try the Cornhusker State Games for the first time. She’s registered for the 1500M and 3000M races in Track & Field, which takes place July 22nd at the Lincoln High School track.

The junior-to-be, who listed animals, friends, family and running as things she loves, said she enjoys running on the dirt roads around the family farm and occasionally runs the 8-mile distance from school to home to save someone a trip. She has qualified for state in both cross country and track the past two years, but is yet to earn hardware at the state level.

“I’d like to bring home a medal. There are a few of us coming down, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the Games are all about,” said Vanarsdall.

The top five sports thus far are Volleyball—473, Softball—469, Soccer—446, Shooting Sports—436 and Track & Field—427. The youngest and oldest registered athletes thus far, both tracksters, are Brody Deutschman, 2, of Blair and Dorothy Ekblad, 90, of Lincoln. 61% of registrants are male, 39% are female and the median age is 21.

All registered athletes receive admission to the Opening Ceremonies, a free meal and games at SportFest, a voucher for a free ticket to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game and a Cornhusker State Games shirt with their paid entry. Entry fees vary by sport.

Online registration and all sport and special-event information, can be found at CornhuskerStateGames.com or by calling 402-471-2544.